Xi Asks Trump To Avoid Taking Restrictive Trade Measures in Call

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the US should avoid restrictive trade measures in a call Friday with US President Donald Trump, according to Xinhua News Agency, as the two leaders sought to ease tensions between the world’s biggest economies.

Xi also told Trump that the Chinese government respects the wishes of companies as they look to finalize an agreement on the sale of the US operations of ByteDance Ltd.’s social video app TikTok and broker an extension of an ongoing deal rolling back some tariffs and export restrictions, according to Xinhua.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated call between the two leaders, Trump had said he expected to reach an agreement on the future of the popular video sharing app.