Charting The Global Economy: U.S. Employment Surges To Begin Year

The euro zone unexpectedly avoided a first recession since the pandemic in the latter half of 2023 as firmer growth in Italy and Spain offset the malaise in Germany. Gross domestic product stagnated in the last three months of the year — dodging a two-quarter downturn once again by the slimmest of margins. However, headwinds for the 20-nation bloc continue to linger, including elevated interest rates, flimsy foreign demand and heightened geopolitical tensions.