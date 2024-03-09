Charting the Global Economy: ECB Holds Rates Steady While US Jobless Rate Rises

The ECB’s latest quarterly outlook puts inflation at 2.3% this year — down from 2.7% in December — and revises the 2025 forecast down to 2%. The economy, meanwhile, is seen expanding by 0.6% in 2024 versus 0.8% previously. The majority of officials have been converging around a June rate-cut timeline — even if some would like swifter action as the continent’s economy struggles to exit more than a year of stagnation.