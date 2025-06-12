WEF Report Says Global Gender Gap Narrows To 68.8%

The global gender gap narrowed to 68.8%, marking the strongest annual advancement since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025 on Thursday.

Despite this advancement, full gender parity is 123 years away, the 19th edition of the report said.

This was an 11-year improvement from the previous edition's estimate. But was lagging behind by a century from sustainable development goals.

Political empowerment and economic participation were the areas where the most progress was observed with regards to gender parity, with educational attainment, health and survival maintaining their near-parity levels above 95%.

"At a time of heightened global economic uncertainty and a low growth outlook combined with technological and demographic change, advancing gender parity represents a key force for economic renewal," Saadia Zahidi, managing director of World Economic Forum, said.

"The evidence is clear. Economies that have made decisive progress towards parity are positioning themselves for stronger, more innovative and more resilient economic progress," she added.