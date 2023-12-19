With Houthis Menacing Fleet, Shipping’s Great Detour Around Africa Gathers Pace

The seaway is vital because any ship wanting to get to — or from — Egypt’s Suez Canal to cut between Europe and Asia must go through it. The alternative is to go around Africa, adding weeks to cargo delivery times. And the waterway has become even more important for the transport of oil since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, especially for Moscow’s own exports. Oil priced have edged higher as companies stepped up their response to the attacks, with BP Plc saying on Monday it would stop all shipments through the Red Sea.