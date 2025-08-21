What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means For US Economy As Debt Hits $37 Trillion

The gross national debt of the United States government soared past $37 trillion in the second week of August, despite several measures taken by the Trump Administration and the proposed bold cost-cutting plans. Amid a record rise in overall debt burden, experts have raised concerns over President Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ (OBBBA), allowing the addition of a few trillion dollars more to the existing borrowings that could pose challenges to fiscal sustainability.

Many reports also raised an alarm over the national debt surpassing $37 trillion years ahead of the previously anticipated 2030 timeline.

On July 4, Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), raising the debt ceiling by $5 trillion. This move is aimed at avoiding a potential default by the US government on its debt obligations.

While the new Act prevents the looming crisis over debt obligations for now, it raises concerns over pile-up of more borrowings in the coming years.