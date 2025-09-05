Weak US Payroll Gain Of 22,000 Cements Case For Fed Rate Cut

The figures heighten concerns about the durability of the labor market after the prior month’s report showed a shockingly cooler hiring picture than previously thought. Job growth has moderated materially in recent months, openings have declined and wage gains have eased, all of which are weighing on broader economic activity.

Several sectors, including information, financial activities, manufacturing, federal government and business services, posted outright declines in August. Job growth was once again concentrated in health care — and excluding that sector, total employment has declined in three of the last four months.

“The labor market is going from frozen to cracking,” Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, said in a note. “This is a white-collar and a blue-collar jobs recession.”

While July payrolls were revised slightly higher, the jobs picture looked even worse in June. The adjustments follow the sizable downward revisions seen in the last jobs report, which were the largest since 2020. Those prompted President Donald Trump to fire the BLS commissioner and accuse her, without evidence, of manipulating the numbers for political gain.

Trump has named EJ Antoni, chief economist of the conservative Heritage Foundation, to step into the role, but he must be confirmed by the Senate first.