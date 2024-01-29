U.S. Treasury Seen Boosting Long-Term Debt Sales One Last Time

The rally in Treasuries in recent months, spurred by bets on the Fed pivoting to interest-rate cuts this year, for now has eased worries over supersized federal debt issuance. But when the Treasury in August announced its first refunding increase in more than two years, that contributed to a market narrative of concern about the mounting US debt load. The Treasury’s smaller-than-expected refunding bump in November was seen as a nod to that investor angst.