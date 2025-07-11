US Treasuries Volatility Gauge Falls To More Than Three-Year Low

A gauge of volatility in US Treasuries fell to its lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, adding to evidence the market is stabilizing after months of turmoil.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a measure of expected fluctuations in yields, closed at its lowest level since early 2022 on Thursday. In another sign of optimism, auctions this week for US 10-year and 30-year government bonds received ample demand.

Government bonds have seen bouts of volatility this year in response to President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and concerns over increased fiscal spending. Those headwinds haven’t entirely gone away though, and 10-year yields rose on Friday, putting the bonds on track to fall for a second consecutive week.

Thursday’s auction of 30-year Treasuries was “well received, easing some concern,” Mohit Kumar, the chief European strategist at Jefferies International, wrote in a note. He added that he’s still “staying away from the long end” in the US, Europe and the UK given fiscal concerns.