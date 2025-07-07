US Says 12 Tariff Letters To Be Issued Today, Others To Get In Coming Days

The White House on Monday said that new tariffs will be formally communicated to the leaders of 12 other countries on Monday. “These letters will be revealed in due time,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Leavitt also added that executive orders will also be signed, with tariffs being levied starting Aug. 1. She further added that the updates will be posted on Truth Social as and when the letters go out.

This comes after Trump levied 25% tariff on Japan and South Korea. "It's the President's prerogative and those are the countries he chose," added Leavitt when asked for the reason for picking Japan and South Korea.

During the press conference, she added that countries will have to take Trump's letter seriously and added that world leaders are "begging" Trump to come to a deal.