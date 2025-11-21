US Sanctions Indian Entities, Individuals Involved In Iranian Petroleum & Petroleum Products Sales

The State Department said the US will continue to act in support of National Security Presidential Memorandum 2 (NSPM-2), which directs the imposition of maximum pressure on the Iranian regime to deny it access to resources needed to sustain its destabilising activities.

“The United States remains committed to disrupting the illicit funding streams that finance all aspects of Iran’s malign activities. As long as Iran devotes revenue to funding attacks against the United States and our allies, supporting terrorism around the world, and pursuing other destabilising actions, we will use all the tools at our disposal to hold the regime accountable,” it said.

The action is being taken pursuant to counterterrorism provisions, which target Iran's petroleum and petrochemical sector.