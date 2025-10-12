China Accuses US Of 'Practicing Double Standards' After Trump Declares Extra 100% Tariff

US practices double standards, China said Sunday, following President Donald Trump's announcement of the 100% additional tariff on world's second-largest economy. An unnamed official from China's Ministry of Commerce said that the US's double standards are clear from its relevant statement, reported NDTV, citing an online article.

Trump announced the additional tariff rate on China along with a curb on any and all critical software exports, which will come into effect from Nov 1. He said that it is a response to China's 'extraordinary agressive' export curbs on rare-earth minerals.

Trump also threatened to cancel a meeting with Chinese President Jinping, scheduled for late October.

China imposed new port fees on US shipments, started an antitrust investigation on Qualcomm Inc. in addition to restrictions on rare-earth minerals and other critical minerals exports, vital to US defence and IT industries.

Threatening China with new tariffs is not the way to get along with the country, China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Sunday. It urges US to correct its wrong practices as soon as possible, and to negotiate on outstanding issues to agree on a trade deal.

The world's second-largest economy is paying 30% tariff on its exports to the US as of now, which means from Nov 1, China will face 130% tariff rate if both the countries do not reach any settlement before the deadline.

China's export control is not a ban on rare-earth or critical minerals exports. Applications that meet new regulations will be approved, the Commerce Ministry statement said. China had notified relevant countries about the curbs through bilateral export control dialogue mechanism.

China's recent trade countermeasures on US-related issues were necessary, defensive actions. Beijing will take corresponding measures to safeguard its right is the US persists in its actions, China's Commerce Ministry statement said.

Meanwhile, China also accused the US of using Cold-War era intervention tactics in Latin America after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that Argentina is committed to getting China out. Bessent's remarks came after the US offered $20 billion lifeline to Argentina while President Javier Milei prepares to meet Trump.

In recent times, China has emerged as the key ally of Argentina as it provided $18 billion swap line, increase support to buil space launch station in Patagonia.

(With inputs from news agencies)