US Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Revised Higher In Annual Update

(Bloomberg) --The US economy bounced back from the pandemic in stronger shape than previously estimated, spurred mainly by bigger consumer-fueled growth in 2022 and 2023, according to revised government data.

The comprehensive annual update from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed a 5.5% average inflation-adjusted increase in gross domestic product from the second quarter of 2020 through 2023. The revised figure compared with a previously published 5.1% advance.

Overall, the revisions found that the economy grew $294.2 billion more in the five years ended in 2023 than previously reported. About two-thirds of that revision was due to stronger consumer spending.

Growth last year was revised up to 2.9% from 2.5%, though the source of the adjustment was concentrated in the first half. GDP, while still robust, was revised down in the third and fourth quarters.

Real GDP advanced 2.5% in 2022, 0.6 percentage point stronger than previously estimated. Moreover, the updated figures now show that only the first quarter of that year experienced declining GDP rather than back-to-back quarterly decreases as initially reported.

The government figures also showed an upward revision to 2023 gross domestic income, or the income generated and costs incurred from producing goods and services. Inflation-adjusted GDI growth last year was boosted to 1.7% from 0.4%.