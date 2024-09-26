US Post-Pandemic Economic Growth Revised Higher In Annual Update

(Bloomberg) --The US economy bounced back from the pandemic in stronger shape than previously estimated, spurred mainly by bigger consumer-fueled growth in 2022 and 2023, according to revised government data.

The comprehensive annual update from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed a 5.5% average inflation-adjusted increase in gross domestic product from the second quarter of 2020 through 2023. The revised figure compared with a previously published 5.1% advance.

Overall, the revisions found that the economy grew $294.2 billion more in the five years ended in 2023 than previously reported. About two-thirds of that revision was due to stronger consumer spending.