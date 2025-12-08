US On The Brink Of A Debt Crisis: What's Behind It? An Explainer

The United States has seen its national debt swell beyond $38 trillion. This amounts to a debt load exceeding $114,000 per individual.

As per the US Treasury’s official website, the national debt currently stands at $38.39 trillion.

During a little more than two months, the debt climbed by $1 trillion, representing one of the fastest jumps outside pandemic-related surges, according to a Fortune report.

With deficits expanding and interest payments increasing, the fiscal outlook grows increasingly precarious. A common perception among Americans is that the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency acts as a financial safeguard. However, this protection is far from absolute.

Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, told Fortune that it is “the latest troubling sign that lawmakers are not meeting their basic fiscal duties.”

He added that “it seems like we are adding debt faster than ever, that’s because we are. We passed $37 trillion just two months ago, and the pace we’re on is twice as fast as the rate of growth since 2000.”