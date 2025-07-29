US Needs More Negotiations With India For Trade Deal, Greer Says

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said “more negotiations” will be needed with India on a trade deal just days before an Aug. 1 deadline for higher tariffs.

Washington needs additional talks to gauge how ambitious India’s government is willing to be to secure a trade agreement, Greer said in an interview on CNBC on Monday. He acknowledged he had previously suggested a deal with New Delhi might be imminent, but highlighted that India’s historic policy of strongly protecting its market meant that reducing barriers would represent a major reversal.

“We continue to speak with our Indian counterparts, we’ve always had very constructive discussions with them,” he said.