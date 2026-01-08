US Labor Productivity Accelerates To Fastest Pace In Two Years

US labor productivity accelerated in the third quarter to the strongest pace in two years, adding to evidence that efficiency gains are suppressing inflationary pressures from wages.

Productivity, or nonfarm employee output per hour, soared at a 4.9% annualized rate after an upwardly revised 4.1% advance in the second quarter, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Thursday.

US economic growth powered ahead in the third quarter at the fastest pace in two years, despite a slowing labor market. Unit labor costs — what businesses pay employees to produce one unit of output — dropped 1.9%, following a decrease in the prior quarter. That marked the first back-to-back declines since 2019.

The drop in employment costs illustrates a bifurcation in the economy, whereby the labor market has softened despite solid economic growth.

Separate data out Thursday showed initial applications for unemployment insurance rose 8,000 to 208,000 in the week ended Jan. 3, which included New Year’s Day. Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, increased to 1.91 million in the previous week.

The figures have been volatile in recent weeks, as is typical this time of year.