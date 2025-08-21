Business NewsGlobal EconomicsUS Jobless Claims Rise, Adding To Signs of Slowing Labor Market
ADVERTISEMENT

US Jobless Claims Rise, Adding To Signs of Slowing Labor Market

Initial claims increased by 11,000 to 235,000 in the week ended Aug. 16. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 225,000 applications.

21 Aug 2025, 07:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hiring representatives speak with jobseekers during a job fair at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Hiring representatives speak with jobseekers during a job fair at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. (Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Applications for US unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since June and continuing claims climbed, adding to evidence the US labor market is slowing.

Initial claims increased by 11,000 to 235,000 in the week ended Aug. 16. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 225,000 applications.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, rose to 1.97 million in the week ended Aug. 9, the highest since November 2021, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

US Jobless Claims Rise, Adding To Signs of Slowing Labor Market

A sustained pickup in new filings risks adding to concerns about the labor market after the most recent US jobs report showed subdued hiring and higher unemployment. The latest rise in continuing claims indicates out-of-work Americans are finding it increasingly difficult to find another job.

The four-week moving average of new applications, a metric that helps smooth out fluctuations from week-to-week, climbed to 226,250 — the highest in a month. 

Before adjusting for seasonal factors, initial claims declined, led by California, Michigan and Texas. Initial applications increased in Kentucky, Massachusetts and Iowa.

ALSO READ

What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means For US Economy As Debt Hits $37 Trillion
Opinion
What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means For US Economy As Debt Hits $37 Trillion
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT