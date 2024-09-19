US Jobless Claims Fall To Lowest Since May In Solid Labor Market

Applications for US unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level since May, indicating the job market remains healthy despite a slowdown in hiring.

Initial claims decreased by 12,000 to 219,000 in the week ended Sept. 14, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That was below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The period also corresponds with the so-called reference week when the survey is conducted for the September employment report.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, also dropped in the previous week, to the lowest in three months.

The four-week moving average, a metric that helps smooth out volatility in the data, fell to 227,500, the lowest since June.