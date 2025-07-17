US Initial Jobless Claims Decline For A Fifth Straight Week

Applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week to the lowest level since mid-April, showing a resilient job market.

First-time jobless claims decreased by 7,000 to 221,000 in the week ended July 12. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 233,000 applications.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, were little changed at 1.96 million in the previous week that included Independence Day, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.