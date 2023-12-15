U.S. Inflation Rate Seen Nearing Fed’s 2% Goal Next Year In CBO Forecast

NDTV ProfitGlobal EconomicsU.S. Inflation Rate Seen Nearing Fed’s 2% Goal Next Year In CBO Forecast
The US inflation rate is seen easing closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target next year in the latest forecast from the Congressional Budget Office, as economic growth and labor market activity cools.

Drivers for an independent contractor to FedEx deliver packages on Cyber Monday in New York, US, on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. An estimated 182 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, the most since 2017, according to the National Retail Federation.
(Bloomberg) -- The US inflation rate is seen easing closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target next year in the latest forecast from the Congressional Budget Office, as economic growth and labor market activity cools.

The agency expects personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — cooling to 2.1% in 2024, according to the CBO’s semiannual forecast published Friday. Excluding energy and food costs, the gauge is set to ease to 2.4% from this year and hit 2.3% by 2025, according to the data, which incorporates economic developments through Dec. 5. 

The CBO forecast is more optimistic than the average of economists in a Bloomberg survey, who see PCE inflation easing to 2.5% in 2024. It’s also more optimistic than the Fed’s own economic projections for that gauge next year.

Price pressures are expected to ease as consumer spending takes a step back after a robust 2023, supply conditions improve and rent prices ease. The economy outperformed expectations this year but is seen slowing to a 1.5% pace in 2024 before rebounding to 2.2% in 2025. 

Meanwhile, CBO analysts forecast labor-market conditions to soften in 2024 as demand slows. The unemployment rate is seen rising to 4.4% next year from the 3.7% rate in the most recent November payrolls report. The labor force will likely get a boost from immigration over the next two years, the CBO said.

