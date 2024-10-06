US Inflation Is Set To Reassure A Labour Market-Focused Fed

The gauge excluding the volatile food and energy categories, which provides a better view of underlying inflation, is projected to rise 0.2% from a month earlier and 3.2% from September 2023.

In the wake of surprisingly strong job growth for September reported on Friday, the gradual slowdown in inflation suggests policymakers will opt for a smaller interest-rate cut when they next meet on Nov. 6-7.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said projections issued by officials alongside their September rate decision point toward quarter-point rate cuts at the final two meetings of the year.

The CPI and producer price index are used to inform the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the personal consumer expenditures price index, which is set for release later this month.