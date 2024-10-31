US Homeowners Who Bought In 2019 Are $158,000 Richer, Study Says

(Bloomberg) --People who took advantage of historically low US interest rates to buy homes right before the pandemic have seen their wealth grow by about $32,000 annually over the last five years — even when taking the cost of home ownership into account.

Meanwhile, those who’ve rented since 2019 have missed out on a historic period of wealth-generating price appreciation, according to a new analysis from First American Financial Corp based on median home prices and rents.

“For someone who purchased a home in 2019, just before the pandemic hit and the housing market turned red hot, the wealth-generating benefit was approximately $158,000,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “A renter over that same time period cumulatively lost $89,000.”