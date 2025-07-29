US Goods-Trade Deficit Narrows Thanks To Broad Drop In Imports

The US merchandise-trade deficit shrank in June by more than forecast, reflecting a broad decline in imports as the pre-tariff rush to secure goods unwinds.

The shortfall in goods trade narrowed 10.8% from the prior month to $86 billion, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The figure, which isn’t adjusted for inflation, was lower than all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Imports fell 4.2% to $264.2 billion, including a decrease in shipments of consumer goods to the lowest since September 2020. The value of industrial supplies imports dropped to the smallest since 2021, while shipments of motor vehicles also fell. US exports of merchandise decreased 0.6%.