US Fed Keeps Rates Steady Despite Trump's Pressure To Resume Cuts

The US Federal Reserve has kept the benchmark lending rates unchanged at 4.25-4.5% — the same where it has been since the onset of Donald Trump's presidency earlier this year.

The decision to keep the rates steady was taken by the Federal Open Market Committee by a majority of 9-2. The dissenting members were governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, both of whom have earlier advocated for acknowledging the easing of consumer inflation.

This marks the first instance since 1993 when two Fed governors have opposed a decision.

The FOMC, in its statement, said the committee seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run. At present, the uncertainty about the economic outlook remains "elevated", it added.

"Although swings in net exports continue to affect the data, recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated," it added.