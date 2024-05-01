US Fed Holds Key Interest Rate For Sixth Time

The US Federal Reserve has kept its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time.

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously decided to hold its key interest rate at 5.25-5.5% in May, citing expanding economic activity and easing but elevated inflation, according to a statement on Wednesday night.

"The Committee does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent," said the FOMC statement. "The economic outlook is uncertain, and the Committee remains highly attentive to inflation risks."

The central bank had hiked the rates by 25 basis points in July last year, which took the benchmark rate to its highest in 22 years. In September, November, December, January, March and May, it has kept them unchanged.