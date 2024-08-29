US Economy Grows 3% In Q2, Jobless Claims Show Minimal Change

The US economy grew faster in the second quarter than earlier figures suggested, as revised consumer spending data outweighed declines in other areas. Gross domestic product increased at an annualised rate of 3% between April and June, up from the previously reported 2.8%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Personal spending, a key economic driver, rose by 2.9%, revised from an earlier estimate of 2.3%.

The stronger spending data came from higher consumption of goods and services, particularly in health care, housing, utilities, and recreation. At the same time, estimates for business investment, inventories, net exports, residential investment, and government spending were reduced.