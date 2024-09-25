US Dollar Is Close To Erasing 2024 Gains As More Fed Rate Cuts Loom

The US dollar is on the verge of erasing all of its gains this year on bets the Federal Reserve will slash rates at a faster pace than previously expected to support the economy.

While the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index inched higher on Wednesday, it remains within a percentage point of its lowest level since December. Against the euro, the dollar is near its weakest level in over a year, while versus the pound, it is at the lowest in two and a half years.

The Federal Reserve’s decision to kick start policy easing with a big half-point interest-rate cut is weighing on the greenback, and the debate over the magnitude of future reductions is intensifying. Traders ramped up wagers on further easing Tuesday, to price a 50% likelihood of another half-point cut in November.

“The US dollar has weakened notably since late July as the market pivoted to the prospect of more aggressive easing by the FOMC,” said Lee Hardman, senior currency analyst at MUFG. “We see the dollar vulnerable to further weakness going forward, although on a more modest scale.”