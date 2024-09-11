US CPI To Show Another Muted Rise As Fed Debates Rate-Cut Size

Forecasters expect a monthly report on US consumer prices to show another month of muted increases, possibly playing into a Federal Reserve debate over how much to cut interest rates.

The figures, to be published Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, will probably show the consumer price index and a “core” gauge excluding food and energy both rose 0.2% in August following similar advances in July, according to the median estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

That would represent a 3.2% gain on an annual basis for the core measure — a third of where the rate was two years ago.

Increases of that magnitude would likely keep Fed officials leaning toward a quarter-point rate cut at next week’s policy meeting, though downside surprises would probably boost investor bets on a half-point reduction.