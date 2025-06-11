US Core Inflation Rises Less Than Forecast For Fourth Month

However, if higher tariffs set in, shielding consumers from those costs will become more difficult, which is partly why economists expect firms to raise prices more meaningfully in the coming months.

“The build-up of inventory in advance of the tariff hikes may be contributing to delayed pass through, while huge uncertainty in US trade policy may have affected the speed with which firms wish to adjust prices,” Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings, said in a note. “But a rise in core goods inflation in the months ahead still looks very likely.”

The risk is that consumers, who are still reeling from years of elevated inflation in the aftermath of the pandemic, will only tolerate so much and eventually pull back spending. Companies like JM Smucker Co. — which owns brands like Folgers coffee and Twinkies — as well as Best Buy Co. have said that will weigh on profit, at the same time forecasters see slower economic growth.

Given the limited pass-through to inflation so far, a steady labor market and continued uncertainty surrounding Trump’s policies, the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at next week’s meeting. Nonetheless, with inflation cooling along with the labor market, officials may face more pressure to lower borrowing costs soon.

“The Fed is still on hold for the next couple meetings at least, but for officials ‘on the fence’, the CPI and upcoming PPI data may change their outlook on the margin,” Alex Pelle and Steven Ricchiuto, economists at Mizuho Securities USA, said in a note.

Some categories more exposed to higher import duties did show notable increases. Prices of toys rose by the most since 2023, while the costs of major appliances posted the largest advance in nearly five years.

Meanwhile, prices of gasoline — which aren’t included in the core CPI — dropped 2.6%, helping to limit the gain in the overall CPI.