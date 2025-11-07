US Consumer Sentiment Declines To Near Lowest On Record

While spontaneous mentions of high prices increased for a fifth month, inflation expectations eased over the longer term. Consumers saw costs rising at an annual rate of 3.6% over the next five to 10 years, a three-month low. Price expectations for the next year edged up, the data issued Friday showed.

“Consumers perceive pressure on their personal finances from multiple directions,” Joanne Hsu, director of the survey, said in a statement. “Consumers also anticipate that labor markets will continue to weaken in the future and expect to be personally affected.”

Similarly, separate data on Friday from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed a third straight month of increasing anxiety about the job market. The perceived likelihood of becoming unemployed within the next year climbed to 43% in October, the highest since April.

The University of Michigan’s measure of current personal finances declined to a six-year low, while buying conditions for big-ticket goods were considered the worst since mid-2022.

Fears about unemployment jumped this month, with 71% of respondents to the university’s survey expecting it to rise in the year ahead, more than double the year-ago share.

“Moreover, consumers’ expectations over their own probability of job loss worsened this month, reaching the highest reading since March 2025,” Hsu said.

On Wednesday, ADP Research Institute reported that private-sector payrolls rose by 42,000 in October, the first increase in three months. The modest pace of hiring, alongside a series of high-profile layoff announcements from major companies, helps explain why consumers remain pessimistic about the labor market.

The expectations index slid to a six-month low of 49. The longest government shutdown in US history is obscuring the view of the economy as key federal data are delayed. Private-sector sources, including the university’s sentiment survey, provide a partial substitute amid the blackout. The November survey was conducted from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

“While any recovery when the shutdown ends would leave sentiment low by historical standards, we still expect fairly healthy consumption growth this quarter and into next year, as the link between sentiment and spending has been weak in recent years,” Thomas Ryan, North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.