US Consumer Confidence Rises On Outlook For Economy, Job Market

Consumer concerns about the broader US economy eased after President Donald Trump signed his budget megabill bill into law early this month that made 2017 tax cuts permanent and incentivized business investment. Even with the advance, the gauge remains below pre-pandemic levels as higher import duties risk keeping inflation elevated while the job market cools.

While some consumers were upbeat about the positive economic impact from the legislation, others expressed concerns, Stephanie Guichard, senior economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “However, the bill and its implications were relatively low on the list of themes that consumers were focused on in July.”

Meanwhile, the share saying jobs were hard to get increased to a four-year high of 18.9%. The share saying jobs were plentiful also rose but to a lesser extent. The difference between these two — a metric closely followed by economists to gauge the job market — was the smallest since March 2021.

Separate data Tuesday showed that job openings fell in June after jumping the previous two months, hovering at a level that indicates generally stable demand for workers.

Other surveys point to a continued slowdown in hiring and uptick in unemployment. Economists are projecting an acceleration in the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, as tariffs start to hit prices.

Economists also expect consumer spending barely grew in June after adjusting for inflation, though a rising stock market helped lift consumer sentiment in the University of Michigan’s preliminary July survey.

The Conference Board survey also showed a pickup in the share of consumers who expect their incomes to rise in the next six months.