US Consumer Confidence Falls Most In Three Years On Labor Views

The recent slowdown in the labor market, alongside persistently high costs of living, is weighing on consumer confidence, keeping the gauge well below pre-pandemic levels. Details of the report mirror concerns about the job market that led to the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points last week.

“The deterioration across the Index’s main components likely reflected consumers concerns about the labor market and reactions to fewer hours, slower payroll increases, fewer job openings — even if the labor market remains quite healthy, with low unemployment, few layoffs and elevated wages,” Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, said in a statement.

The share of consumers that said jobs were plentiful declined for a seventh month to 30.9%, still the smallest share since March 2021. The streak of declines is the longest since 2008. The share saying jobs were hard to get rose to 18.3%, also the highest since early 2021.

The difference between these two — a metric closely followed by economists to gauge the job market — narrowed for an eighth month, also the longest since the Great Recession.