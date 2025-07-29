Business NewsGlobal EconomicsUS, China Talks End With Agreement on Tariff Truce Extension
US, China Talks End With Agreement on Tariff Truce Extension

The meetings followed previous rounds between the world’s two biggest economies in Geneva in May and in London in June.

29 Jul 2025, 10:01 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing in 2017. (Photo source: Bloomberg)

US and Chinese negotiators have concluded their latest round of trade talks in Stockholm with an agreement to extend their tariff truce, Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang told reporters, without giving details of the extension.

Talks were candid and in-depth, he said Tuesday, and both sides will continue close communication going forward. The meetings followed previous rounds between the world’s two biggest economies in Geneva in May and in London in June.

