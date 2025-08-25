Ukrainian Drone Strikes Deepen Russia’s Summer Fuel Crunch

Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have exacerbated a summer crisis on the domestic fuel market, leading to a spike in prices amid high seasonal demand.

Wholesale fuel prices in Russia have hit records in August as supplies shrank. That’s squeezed the ability of smaller gas stations not operated by Russian oil majors to stay in business, particularly in areas where logistics are costly.

Officials in the Russian-occupied Crimea Peninsula and part of Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine also reported shortages that left some filling stations dry as a result of refinery interruptions from drone attacks.

Fuel shortages have been reported in Russia’s Far East. In the Zabaikalsky region, near the border with China, deliveries were hampered by an overburdened railway, local officials said. Filling stations in Primorye, on the Pacific coast, have struggled with the surge in demand.

Residents in Vladivostok have said motorists faced hours-long queues for gasoline for two weeks and some stations shut down, while others hiked prices.

Rising prices at the pump are a headache for the authorities and costly gasoline has triggered protests in the past, including in 2018. To avoid shortages and ensure domestic supply, the government restricted fuel exports in August and extended the ban through September. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who oversees the energy sector, was due to hold a meeting Monday on domestic fuel supplies, the state-run Tass news agency reported.