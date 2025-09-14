Business NewsGlobal EconomicsUK, US To Sign ‘Ground-Breaking’ Tech Deal During Trump’s Visit
UK, US To Sign ‘Ground-Breaking’ Tech Deal During Trump’s Visit

Trump is set to fly to the UK on Tuesday for a second state visit, which is expected to last three days.

14 Sep 2025, 11:01 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo Source: Creative Commons)</p></div>
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo Source: Creative Commons)
The UK is poised to sign a “ground-breaking tech agreement” with the US during President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain next week, according to the UK government.

The accord would provide a boost for businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic, the UK’s Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a statement, without giving details. 

“Cutting-edge technology such as AI and quantum computing will transform our lives,” UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who was appointed to her role on Sept. 5, said in a statement. That includes new ways to treat diseases as well as improvements to public services, she added.

Trump is set to fly to the UK on Tuesday for a second state visit, which is expected to last three days. He’s due to be accompanied by a delegation of US executives that will include the leaders of Nvidia Corp. and OpenAI.

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and OpenAI’s Sam Altman plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments during their UK visit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. CoreWeave Inc., a US cloud computing provider that went public this year, is also set to make an announcement about a UK investment, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. plans to invest as much as £500 million ($678 million) in Britain’s data center market, a commitment it unveiled as Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink prepares to join Trump on his state visit.

The US and UK already work closely on a range of technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, telecoms and quantum computing.

