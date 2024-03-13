U.K. Economy Rebounds In January After Slipping Into Recession

“The mild recession that hit the economy at the end of last year is over. Growth is on course to pick up in the first quarter of the year, and we’re revising up our call for 1Q24 to 0.2% from a fall of 0.1% as a result. Recent communication had suggested the Bank of England is in no hurry to ease policy, and signs of a rebound give it cover to wait a little longer for confirmation that inflation is on course for a durable return to 2%. We’re shifting the timing of the first rate cut back to June from May.