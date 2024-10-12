Two US Towns Show What Happens When China Gets Hit With Tariffs

Pitts, having just profited from protectionism, was suddenly paying a heavy price in its name. The same coalition that had sought the original tariffs

against Chinese chassis decided that the best defense was a good offense. Pitts and the four other US manufacturers filed a new complaint with Customs against CIE. A month after Customs investigators released their Pitts finding, the agency announced it was launching another investigation.

CIE’s Thailand plant was a front to mask the shipment of Chinese-made trailers to the US, the rival companies argued. And just like that, CIE was facing another damaging probe and millions of dollars in potential tariffs. By August 2023 it had suspended imports of new frames to avoid having to pay tariffs into escrow while the investigation proceeded, and it started to

pare back production in the US.

Jarvis Hicks landed at CIE in early 2022 after jobs greeting customers at Walmart and at a chain restaurant where he lasted only three weeks. By October 2023 his hours had been cut as the plant slowed to about half its capacity of as many as 30 chassis a day. The company eliminated temporary positions, but, mindful of post-pandemic labor shortages, CIE avoided layoffs for the 62 remaining permanent staff by reducing hours, leaving employees like Hicks restless. “I don’t like it, to be honest,

because I’m used to working all day,” he says.

Ash and other CIE executives insisted the company would becleared. Customs investigators made a scheduled visit to the Thai plant in December 2023, but the investigation dragged on until April. CIE was deemed not guilty of tariff evasion and given the all-clear to get back to work. But the damage had been done. The company had laid off most of its Virginia workers in January. In June the Emporia plant ran out of frames to turn into chassis. When the last one was finished, Jose Perez, the

plant’s operations manager, stood and watched with colleagues. “Everybody was sad,” Perez says. They wanted to know when work

would pick up again.

By the end of July, Hicks was among the last two dozen people with reduced hours at the plant and was fatalistic about what might come next. “If this is what’s going on with the business, I mean there’s nothing we can really do about it,” he says. The plan was to ramp up production again in September, but amid a trucking recession and what’s now a glut of chassis built up in response to unprecedented pandemic demand, the market for

trailers had cratered. For both the CIE employees in Emporia and the Pitts workers in Pittsview, everyone seemed to be losing.