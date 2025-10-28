Trump’s Trade Deals Give US Edge Over Southeast Asia

US President Donald Trump came to Southeast Asia wielding trade deals his office hailed as “historic.” The finer details, though, suggest a set of agreements that are uneven and with plenty of unknowns.

In a whirl of activity after landing in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, Trump unveiled trade agreements with Malaysia and Cambodia, as well as the frameworks of deals with Thailand and Vietnam.

The pacts give Trump some clear wins, like the removal of many tariff and non-tariff barriers on US exports into those countries and pledges to spend billions of dollars on American goods.

The benefits to the four Southeast Asian nations were less clear, though. They failed to negotiate a lower tariff rate than the 19%-20% initially imposed by Trump, and while some exports from Cambodia and Malaysia would be exempted from levies, the categories appeared to be limited.

The “one-sided” deals carry “clear costs and vague benefits for Southeast Asia,” Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson and Adam Farrar wrote in a note. “The agreements seem set to roll back tariffs and regulations on US goods coming into Southeast Asia — a threat to domestic industry already feeling the squeeze from broad US trade tariffs.”

Barclays Plc estimates that the tariff exemptions given to Malaysia apply to about $12 billion of its exports to the US, equivalent to 2.8% of gross domestic product. However, about $11 billion of that amount would be subject to limitations, which means only about $1 billion of exports to the US — or 0.2% of Malaysia’s GDP — would receive a zero tariff rate.

“While the list of Malaysian products that will be exempted from reciprocal tariffs under the agreement looks significant, most of these are subject to limitations — and the actual positive impact is likely to be relatively limited,” Barclays economists led by Brian Tan wrote in the note.

Malaysia’s stock market declined on Tuesday after modest gains on Monday, when the stock benchmark underperformed most of Asia’s biggest markets, suggesting investors had priced in the trade deals. The ringgit was up 0.2% on Tuesday.

‘Bit of a Puzzle’

Besides lowering tariffs, many of the trade pacts included commitments to purchase US goods and commodities, such as almost $150 billion worth of US semiconductor, data center and aerospace goods and equipment by Malaysian firms.

“The counterparties are agreeing to do an awful lot of difficult things,” said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation, a Singapore-based philanthropic organization. That includes removing tariffs on US goods and aligning on a lot of other US policies “which could mean anything and everything,” she said.

“And in exchange for what?” Elms said. “This is a bit of a puzzle.”

Looming over the deals is the tariff wall Trump erected against China, and his upcoming meeting Thursday with its leader, Xi Jinping.

The trade deals are crucial for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the 11-member grouping known as Asean. The bloc is now a larger supplier of goods to the US than China, which has a GDP more than four times as large as Asean’s roughly $4 trillion.

Asean is also forging closer trade ties with China. On Tuesday, the bloc’s leaders signed an upgraded free trade agreement with Beijing at the Kuala Lumpur summit.