Trump’s Private Scottish Trip Comes With Risks For UK’s Starmer

That relationship saw the UK land a relatively favorable deal on some US tariff measures compared to other nations, while the president has also moved slightly closer to London’s view of the Russia-Ukraine war in recent weeks.

“I like your prime minister, who’s slightly more liberal than I am, as you’ve probably heard, but he’s a good man,” Trump told reporters upon arriving in Scotland on Friday. “He got a trade deal done, and you know, they’ve been working on this deal for 12 years. He got it done. It’s a good deal. It’s a good deal for the UK.”

British officials are hoping they can navigate a series of potential pitfalls over the coming days to keep that delicate relationship intact.

“It’s a difficult tightrope for Starmer to walk,” said Michael Martins, former political and economic specialist at the US Embassy in London and associate fellow at British Foreign Policy Group. “No opportunity with President Trump comes without risk.”

Trump heads overseas at a moment when he is under siege from many of his own political allies at home over his administration’s handling of documents related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. He’s also waging a two-front fight with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over interest rates and renovation of the central bank’s headquarters, as well as with international trading partners ahead of his Aug. 1 tariff deadline.

It is awkward for Starmer, a politician who prides himself on being a stickler for the rules and was elected to office last year on a promise to restore propriety to British politics, that he will take part in a visit that will publicize two of Trump’s golf courses. For Trump, the visit is one of the starkest examples yet of his mixing of personal business with official duties. He’s expected to attend the inauguration of a new course at his Aberdeen property, according to UK media reports.

“We’re going to have, I believe, dinner at Turnberry with the prime minister,” Trump told reporters before departing the US. “Then we’re going to go to the oil capital of Europe, which is Aberdeen, and we’re going to have lunches there. We’re going to have a good time.” The White House has not said specifically if Trump will play golf.

Adding to potential pitfalls for Starmer is Trump’s desire to see Turnberry host the Open championship, the world’s oldest major golf tournament. That should in theory be a decision that is free from political interference, and yet British government officials have been quietly trying to make it happen, only to so far be rebuffed by the championship’s organizers, according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously about closed-door conversations.

“I think they’ll do that,” Trump said when asked about bringing the Open to Turnberry.

In Scotland, Trump dismissed concerns that the remote course would need to see significant infrastructure improvements to help with the large crowds certain to flock to the event. He noted the course had already been wired for television broadcasts and batted away questions about roads and train stations with a curt: “I don’t know what you can do.”

“All I can tell you is that it would be the best place anywhere in your country to have — there’s no place like it,” Trump said.