Trump To Unveil $12 Billion In Long-Awaited Farm Aid Program

The Trump administration on Monday plans to unveil a long-awaited farm aid package, according to a White House official, offering $12 billion in assistance to a key base of support hit hard by low crop prices and the impact of the president’s tariff policies.

The aid will include up to $11 billion in one-time payments to crop farmers under the Department of Agriculture’s newly designed Farmer Bridge Assistance program, while the remaining is reserved for crops not covered under the FBA, according to the official, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The aid comes amid rising frustration among farmers on the slow pace of Chinese purchases, which Beijing clamped down on earlier this year in retaliation for Trump’s escalating tariff barrage.

President Donald Trump plans to announce the package around 2 p.m. in Washington during an event with corn, cotton, sorghum, soybean, rice, cattle, wheat and potato farmers, alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, according to the official.

The action echoes support Trump offered during his first term, when the US and China were also locked in a trade war, and comes amid mounting frustration from lawmakers in the president’s own party over the economic pain farmers are experiencing and growing calls to address the issue ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

Farming communities, which voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2024 election, have seen export markets for many crops dry up, particularly soybeans as Chinese purchases stalled earlier this year. While the administration has scaled back federal safety net programs in the president’s second term, it included fresh funds for farmers in Trump’s signature government spending bill earlier this year.

Soybean purchases have since gradually ramped up after an agreement in late October between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China last month made its biggest daily buy of American soybeans in two years, and the total volume sold to the Asian nation since Oct. 30 has so far amounted to 2.25 million tons, according to the US Department of Agriculture.