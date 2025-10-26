Trump To Raise Canada Tariff By 10% After Reagan Ad

President Donald Trump said he’s increasing US tariffs on Canada by 10% in response to an anti-tariff advertisement by the province of Ontario that is roiling one of the world’s biggest bilateral trade relationships.

Trump’s Truth Social post follows days of public clashes over the ad, which invoked former President Ronald Reagan’s stance as a free trader and triggered the current US president’s ire, prompting him to suspend trade negotiations with Canada.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now,” Trump said Saturday.

The US president didn’t specify the scope of his new measure. While Canada faces a US base tariff of 35%, the rate doesn’t apply to most Canadian goods because of an exemption for products and shipments made within the rules of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. That means millions of barrels of oil per day still flow from Canada to the US tariff-free, for example.

Steel and aluminum products don’t have that waiver — they’re subject to 50% US tariffs on foreign metals — and Canadian-made cars and trucks are only partially eligible for exemption from Trump’s 25% tariffs on most foreign autos.

“Tariffs at any level remain a tax on America first, then North American competitiveness as a whole,” Candace Laing, head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Ottawa, said in a statement. “We hope this threat of escalation can be resolved through diplomatic channels and further negotiation.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been engaged in talks with the US to lower the levies and Ontario Premier Doug Ford has pledged to pause the Ontario-funded ads in the US on Monday after speaking to Carney in hopes that the talks could resume.

After Trump first halted the negotiations, Carney said Ottawa was prepared to resume discussions “when the Americans are ready,” and said that the two sides had been making progress on steel, aluminum and energy.