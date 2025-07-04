Trump Plans To Start Notifying Countries Of US Tariffs Up To 70%

Bloomberg Economics estimates that if all reciprocal tariffs are raised to their threatened level on July 9, average duties on all US imports could climb to around 20% from close to 3% before Trump’s inauguration in January. That would add to growth and inflation risks for the US economy.

So far, the Trump administration has announced deals with the UK and Vietnam and agreed to truces with China that saw the world’s two largest economies ease tit-for-tat tariffs and lower export controls.

Asked Thursday if more deals were on the way, Trump responded that “we have a couple of other deals, but you know, my inclination is to send a letter out and say what tariffs they are going to be paying.”

“It’s much easier,” he said. “I’d rather just do a simple deal where you can maintain it and control it.”

Trump announced the Vietnam deal on Wednesday, saying that the US would place a 20% tariff on Vietnamese exports to the US and a 40% rate on goods deemed transshipped through the nation — a reference to the practice whereby components from China and possibly other nations are routed through third countries on their way to the US.