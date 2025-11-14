Trump Plans To Attend Davos Next Year In Boost To Switzerland

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos next year, according to people familiar with his planning, signaling warming US-Swiss relations as the nations close in on a trade deal.

Trump is planning to travel to Switzerland with a large entourage, according to people familiar with the plans who didn’t want to be named discussing them in public. Trump didn’t attend January’s edition of the meeting, held shortly after his inauguration, and instead spoke to attendees by video link. His presence would be a boon for the Forum after a rocky year for the organization.

A White House official, also speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that while expectations were that the president would return to the global forum, plans had not been completely finalized and could still change.

“The World Economic Forum has invited the heads of government and state of the G-20 and other countries to the Annual Meeting 2026,” the Geneva-based organization said in a statement. “This includes President Trump. The exact list of confirmed participants will be published one week before the start of the Annual Meeting.”

For the Swiss government, an appearance by Trump would present a chance to reset relations with the White House as the country’s executive is taken over by Economy Minister Guy Parmelin. He is set to assume the rotating Swiss presidency from Karin Keller-Sutter on Jan. 1.