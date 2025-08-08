Trump Names Miran To Fill Seat On Federal Reserve Board

President Donald Trump said he had chosen Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Stephen Miran to serve as a Federal Reserve governor.

“He has been with me from the beginning of my Second Term, and his expertise in the World of Economics is unparalleled — He will do an outstanding job,” Trump said Thursday in a social media post.

The president said that Miran, who will need to be confirmed by the US Senate, would only serve the expiring term of Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, which ends in January. “In the meantime, we will continue to search for a permanent replacement,” Trump said.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index erased its daily gains on the news of Miran’s nomination. The Federal Reserve declined to comment.

Miran, who holds a Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University, has echoed Trump’s call for lower interest rates. Miran has established a reputation for delivering his views in a more measured tone than many other Trump advisers. Nonetheless he has been a sharp Fed critic and proposed changes to the central bank that some would view as unorthodox.

In a March 2024 paper, Miran and Dan Katz, now chief of staff at the Treasury Department, laid out a 24-page plan for reforming the Fed that blames policy errors at the central bank on “groupthink.” It also takes the Fed to task for having expanded into political areas that they argue are beyond its remit.

“The Federal Reserve’s record in recent years raises questions about whether it has been operating in line with the best practices of central bank independence,” Miran and Katz wrote.

They called for the separation of monetary policy from banking regulation and supervision at the Fed by stripping the board of its authority over the latter. The change — which would require legislative action — would “avoid unnecessarily polluting the monetary-policy process,” they wrote.