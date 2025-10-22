Trump Eyes Fresh Tariff Probe Focused On Foreign Drug Prices

President Donald Trump is planning to launch a new investigation into drug prices aimed at ensuring foreign countries pay as much as Americans do for their medicines, according to people familiar with the matter.

The probe would fall under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the people said, declining to be identified because discussions are private. Section 301 is a powerful tool that gives the president powers to impose tariffs in response to other nations’ trade measures it deems as discriminatory to American businesses or in violation of US rights under international trade agreements.

The White House declined to comment. News of the planned investigation was first reported by the Financial Times.

The fresh probe could result in tariffs or other trade actions in the coming months related to pharmaceutical products, which would exacerbate tensions with major economies. Drugmakers typically charge much less for medicines in countries where governments can directly negotiate lower prices. The Trump administration has railed against this system, calling it “global freeloading on American pharmaceutical innovation.”

The Section 301 investigation would give the administration a path to force countries to align their drug prices with what Americans pay. The tariffs could be a “marginal positive” for the pharmaceutical sector, said Leerink Partners analyst David Risinger. “But it remains to be seen how much the Trump administration can drive up ex-US drug prices.”