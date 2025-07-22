ADVERTISEMENT
Trump Announces Trade Deal With Philippines With 19% Tariffs
The two countries also reportedly agreed to strengthen military cooperation.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Philippines would become an "open market" for American goods with zero tariffs, while paying a 19% tariff itself, marking what he described as a successful trade deal between the two nations.
In a post following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's visit to the White House, Trump called it a "beautiful visit" and praised Marcos as a "very good, and tough, negotiator". The two also reportedly agreed to strengthen military cooperation.
"We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!" Trump wrote.
