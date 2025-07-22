Trump Announces Trade Deal With Philippines With 19% Tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Philippines would become an "open market" for American goods with zero tariffs, while paying a 19% tariff itself, marking what he described as a successful trade deal between the two nations.

In a post following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's visit to the White House, Trump called it a "beautiful visit" and praised Marcos as a "very good, and tough, negotiator". The two also reportedly agreed to strengthen military cooperation.

"We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!" Trump wrote.