Business NewsGlobal EconomicsTrump Announces Trade Deal With Philippines With 19% Tariffs
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Announces Trade Deal With Philippines With 19% Tariffs

The two countries also reportedly agreed to strengthen military cooperation.

22 Jul 2025, 11:27 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Trump has signed a trade deal with the Phillippines. (Image: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
US President Trump has signed a trade deal with the Phillippines. (Image: NDTV Profit)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the Philippines would become an "open market" for American goods with zero tariffs, while paying a 19% tariff itself, marking what he described as a successful trade deal between the two nations.

In a post following Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's visit to the White House, Trump called it a "beautiful visit" and praised Marcos as a "very good, and tough, negotiator". The two also reportedly agreed to strengthen military cooperation.

"We extend our warmest regards to the wonderful people of The Philippines!" Trump wrote.

ALSO READ

Thailand Says Nearing Deal With US To Lower 36% Export Tariff
Opinion
Thailand Says Nearing Deal With US To Lower 36% Export Tariff
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT