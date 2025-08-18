Trump Aims To Set Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting After Monday Summit

US President Donald Trump said he hoped to secure an agreement for a trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomed the Ukrainian leader to the White House for high-stakes talks on bringing an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“If everything works out well today we’ll have a trilat and I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that,” Trump told reporters Monday during an Oval Office meeting with Zelenskiy.

Trump has accelerated his push to stop a conflict that has persisted despite months of US diplomatic efforts and his campaign-trail vow to end it on his first day in office. The tone between the two leaders was notably improved from Zelenskiy’s last visit to the Oval Office in February, which erupted into a bitter public clash with Trump and briefly led to the US halting military support.

“We are ready for a trilateral,” Zelenskiy said, adding that his country still needs support from both the US and European allies.

Despite the friendly tone, the risks for Ukraine are even more intense this time around. Trump dropped his demands for a ceasefire as a condition for further talks last Friday after meeting with Putin and backed off his threat of imposing punitive measures on Moscow, aligning himself with the Kremlin’s position that negotiations with Ukraine should focus on a long-term settlement.

Trump said he would encourage Zelenskyy to strike a deal, raising the prospect of Kyiv being forced into making unpalatable territorial concessions. European leaders headed to the White House as a show of support for Ukraine.

“I think that’s true,” Trump said when asked if he believes Zelenskyy can end the war.

The US president sidestepped a question about what kind of security guarantees the US could provide Ukraine — a key ask from Kyiv — but said any deal would provide a lasting peace.

Following their bilateral meeting, Trump and Zelenskyy will be joined for talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Among the visitors are individuals Trump has struck a personal rapport with, including NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

“We love them,” Trump said when asked by a reporter earlier, while shaking hands with Zelenskyy and welcoming him to the White House, for his message to the Ukrainian people.

Zelenskyy this time arrived for the talks wearing a jacket, but without a tie, a change from the war fatigues he has donned since Russia invaded his country in 2022, attire which Trump allies called a mark of disrespect during his last meeting with the US president.

“It’s the best I have,” Zelenskyy said, referring to his outfit.

“I love it,” Trump said.