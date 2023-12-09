Fed Rate-Cut Exuberance Ebbs After Jobs Data, Boosting US Yields

“It’s probably the case that most Committee participants don’t want to encourage market expectations for easing in the next few months,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief US economist Michael Feroli said in a note. “Even so, the revisions to the economic forecasts will likely show lower core inflation this year and next, so we think the dots will still show some easing” with the median 2024 forecast moving down to 4.875% from 5.125% in September.