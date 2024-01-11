U.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Inflation Readings Trim Rate Cut Odds

Global EconomicsU.S. Treasury Yields Rise After Inflation Readings Trim Rate Cut Odds
Treasury yields rose after US inflation readings that were higher than anticipated, prompting traders to price in slightly lower odds the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the coming months.
Yields across the Treasury market were two to four basis points higher on the day after the December consumer price index showed prices rose more than economists expected. The benchmark 10-year note’s yield rose to 4.06%, remaining inside its range over the past week.